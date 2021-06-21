Yoga Day 2021: 5 Asanas That Will Help You in Maintaining Normal Blood Pressure Amid COVID-19

Yoga is a treasure of health and wellbeing, taking it up as regular practice can protect you from many major health problems. Just a few minutes of yoga asanas daily will help you manage your blood pressure and protect you from the major health issues caused by fluctuation in your BP. High blood pressure or hypertension is one of the leading cause of many heart ailments and can even result in a stroke. So, keeping your blood pressure in control is very important.

On Yoga Day 2021, we list few Yoga asanas that can help you manage blood pressure. However, you should take regularly take your doctor’s advice for managing your blood pressure.

Shishuasana

Shishuasana which is also known as Balasana or child pose is considered very benefitting for people dealing with the issue of hypertension. It reduces stress and improves blood circulation in the body. Controlled breathing performed in Shishuasana promotes calmness.

For Shishuasana, you need to sit on your knees keeping the hips placed on the heels. Next, bend forward in the same position and place your forehead on the floor. Keep your hands on the flood alongside the body with palms facing up. Gently press your chest on your thigh and hold before getting up again.

Shavasana

Shavasana or the corpse pose is meant for relaxation and is one of the easiest poses. It helps in relieving stress, relaxing the body, reducing headache, fatigue and insomnia.

To perform Shavasana, you must lie on your back with your legs and arms stretched in a relaxed position with the palm of your hand facing up. Keep your mind free for relaxation and continue regular breathing in this position for a minimum of 5 to 10 minutes before getting up.

Bhujang Asana

Bhujang Asana or Cobra pose is very helpful in circulating blood and oxygen in your body. For performing Bhujang Asana, start by lying down flat on your stomach. Place your palms flat on the ground directly under your shoulder. Next, bend your elbows straight back and hug them into your sides.

Arch your neck upwards and look upwards while anchoring your pelvic bone to the floor. Inhale deeply as you raise your trunk. Hold this position for 5 to 10 seconds before gently dropping your chest on the floor.

Bhastrika Pranayama

Bhastrika Pranayama improves oxygen supply to all parts of the body, thus improving the overall blood circulation.

To perform Bhastrika Pranayama, you first need to sit in Padmasana (Lotus Pose). Inhale deeply and fill your lungs with air. Release the breath after holding it for 5 seconds. Now begin practising the technique by inhaling and exhaling with force.

Sarvangasana

Sarvangasana helps to regulate blood pressure and calms your brain while reducing stress. It’s also considered helpful in managing mild depression.

To perform Sarvasana, start by lying on your back and then bend your knees. Keep the feet apart and now inhale and raise your hip up while keeping the shoulder grounded. Interlace your fingers under your hip. Hold the position for a few moments while taking deep breaths, then return to the original position.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here