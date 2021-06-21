Yoga Day 2021: 5 Health Benefits of This Ancient Practice During COVID-19

coronavirus-covid19-3871385.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Yoga Day 2021: UN declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014 on a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Covid-19 pandemic has made us understand the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Hence, people have started taking care of their health and lifestyle. They have become more aware of their mental and physical wellbeing. While good food and an appropriate diet are essential for our health, physical exercises like yoga also have significant health benefits on both body and mind.

The benefits of yoga and exercise for good cognitive health have already been shown in many recent studies. It does not only reduce the risk of developing various physical diseases but also improves the immunity system and helps us to stay fit.

Here we have listed some of these health benefits that will inspire you to get on the Yoga mat and try this ancient Indian tradition:

Reduces stress and anxiety: It is well known that yoga has the ability to ease stress and promote relaxation. Multiple studies have shown that it can decrease the secretion of cortisol that is the primary stress hormone. It also lowers the levels of stress, anxiety, fatigue and depression

Reduces inflammation: Practising yoga may reduce inflammation as well. It is a normal immune response, however, chronic inflammation can lead to the development of pro-inflammatory diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer. Thus practising Yoga may prevent you from such diseases.

Improve heart health: The health of our heart plays an important role in well-being of overall health. Studies have shown that incorporating yoga into a healthy lifestyle slow the progression of heart disease and thus it reduces several risk factors for heart disease. It also decreases the cholesterol level in our body.

Improves quality of life: Yoga has become an adjunct therapy to improve the quality of life for many individuals. Practising yoga significantly improved quality of life, as well as mood and fatigue.

Improves sleeping habits: Yoga also helps improving sleep quality and even enhances spiritual well-being. It also improves social function and reduces symptoms of anxiety and depression.

