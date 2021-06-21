International Yoga Day 2021: Apps to Help You Keep Fit and Healthy During COVID-19 Lockdown

If you are searching for some encouragement to keep active at home and fitness apps have not made you feel at ease, yoga might be the answer. Yoga is beneficial for individuals of all ages and lifestyles since it has been shown to bring peace of mind with plenty of health advantages. Start up a fresh routine you can be proud of on this International Yoga Day to keep your mind and body fit.

So, without further ado, here are the top 5 Yoga apps that will help you achieve your goals:

Down Dog

The name of this famous app comes from one of the most famous yoga poses, the down dog stance. You may choose your time, level, voice, music, and emphasis for a completely personalized yoga session. It is available for free download with specific in-app purchases. It also contains a section dedicated to prenatal yoga. It is available to be downloaded on Android and IOS, both.

Five Minute Yoga Workouts

An app with numerous five-minute yoga sessions is available for busy people with not much time on their hands as well as lazy souls who have either planned to do too much or do not feel the need to do anything. These are easy to understand and so ideal for novices. It is incredibly handy because each posture has a detailed description. It is available to be downloaded on Android.

Yoga Wake Up

What if you desire to be active and healthy but do not want to give up your cozy bed? You are covered with this application. Start waking up to a personalized alarm sound, practice yoga positions from the comfort of your bedroom, and sometimes even discuss your achievements with the community. It is free with a variety of subscription options. It is available to be downloaded on IOS.

Pocket Yoga

Perfect for developing yoga positions. We frequently pick up on postures incorrectly and continue to practice in the same manner for years. This can really be harmful to our health. You can clear up all your misunderstandings with this app. It features around 200 postures organized into gorgeous icons; select one to obtain full guidance on how to improve it. It is available to be downloaded on both Android and IOS.

Find What Feels Good- Yoga with Adriene

With over 700 videos, including yoga and meditation pieces, this app is likely to help you feel better after just one workout. Adriene, an actress and prominent yoga instructor with her own site, Channel on YouTube, and growing fan base, will teach you yoga. There is a free trial period following which you may enroll to a monthly or yearly subscription. It is available to be downloaded on Android and IOS both.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here