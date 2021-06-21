International Yoga Day 2021: Best Video Calling Apps to Celebrate Yoga Day Amid COVID-19

International Yoga Day, observed on June 21, honors the physical and spiritual strength that yoga has offered to the international stage. While it is a great source of fitness and healthful activity, millions of people participate and practice it on a regular basis. Many people see these rituals as a method to reconnect with the body, mind, and spirit in a way that has existed for ages.

What better way to celebrate this International Yoga Day than with your loved ones? But in these precarious times, when we cannot meet our loved ones who live far away, we are here to provide you with top 5 video calling apps that you can use to celebrate this day to its fullest.

Google Duo

Google Duo is the Google video calling software, but it is entirely mobile based. Duo is Google’s response to Apple’s FaceTime. It lets you start interactions from everywhere and keep them going even if your internet connection goes down. Google Duo is a fully free video calling tool requiring only a device that can receive SMS messages. The software is available both for iPhones (as well as other Apple devices such as iPads and Macs) and Android devices.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is a Facebook-owned service that provides a quick, easy, and dependable method to communicate with people all over the world. More than 1.5 billion individuals in 180 countries utilize the tool. Users may communicate with their friends and family in a variety of methods. It is available on a variety of mobile devices and in places with limited connection. End-to-end encryption is provided by WhatsApp, ensuring that all knowledge released during conversations stays private and safe.

Facetime

Apple’s FaceTime is a visual communications tool. Steve Jobs bought the first product in 2010, and it has been a standard feature on all iPhones ever since. FaceTime operates by creating a link amongst two iPhones. People can access this in the same way as they would begin an audio call. FaceTime may be used for one-on-one conversations as well as group calls.

Zoom

Zoom has witnessed exponential growth during the pandemic, even though it has been regarded a leader in the video conferencing industry for years. Although Zoom is more well-known for commercial or educational applications, its simple interface and functionality make it an excellent choice for long-distance conversations between friends and family.

Google Meet

Google Meet was launched to substitute Google Hangouts and was first marketed as an enterprise-friendly version of Hangout. In its three years on the market, the product has been changed, deprecating some of Hangout’s capabilities and introducing other new ones.

Google Meet, like Zoom, had a significant increase in number of users during the coronavirus pandemic, with its maximum daily usage increasing by 30 percent since January 2020. It has many of the same characteristics as Zoom, and is an excellent tool for calling loved ones.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here