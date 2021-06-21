Yoga Day 2021: Best Yoga Exercises to do at Home Amid Covid-19 Pandemic; See Images

Yoga is an ancient practice that is recognized to provide scientifically proven answers to a wide range of physical and mental ailments. Yoga may help with anything, from raising immunity to enhancing the operation of critical organs in the body, from lowering stress to decreasing depression, if you pick the proper asanas and practice them with mindfulness.

These specific asanas will help to strengthen your body and mind, boost your immunity, and relieve weariness.

On the occasion of Yoga Day 2021, we are looking at the best Yoga Asanas that will help you reduce stress and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Tadasana

Place your feet together and take a deep breath. Tighten the knees, maintain a neutral pelvis with the belly brought into the backbone, and elevate the chest while keeping the shoulders relaxed and pulled down away from the ears.

Benefits: It helps you keep a good posture and aligns your body straight.

Urdhvamukha Svanasana

Lie flat on the ground with your face and your toes pointing down. Inhale, elevating the neck and trunk, and fully stretching the arms. Push the head and torso as far backward as you can without putting your knees on the ground.

Benefits: Revitalizes the spine, eliminates back stiffness, and dramatically enhances stamina.

Utthita Trikonasana

Stand like in the Tadasana pose and maintain a three-foot distance between your feet while moving the right foot to a 90-degree angle and rotating the left foot slightly right, elevating your arms sideways. Lean-to the right, lowering your right palm to your right ankle while maintaining both legs completely straight. Repeat on the other side.

Benefits: Increases spine mobility and reduces back pain. Massages and tones the pelvic area while also alleviating gastritis, digestion problems, and acidity.

Savasana

Lie down like a corpse on the ground, utterly calm and on your back. Put your feet apart and your arms apart from your body, palms facing up. Close your eyes and focus on calming every nerve in your body.

Benefits: Aids in the reduction of stress and sleeplessness. Relaxes the entire body and mind by soothing the nervous system. It induces feelings of tranquilly, serenity, and happiness.

Utkatasana

Raise your palms straight above your head in a Tadasana stance. Exhaling, join your hands and drop your trunk until your thighs are nearly parallel to the ground.

Benefits: Tone the legs, body systems, and back.

