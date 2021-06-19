International Yoga Day 2021 Date: Theme, History and Significance

International Day of Yoga is observed globally, to highlight the importance of yoga in the contemporary era, every year on June 21. Back in December 2014, India’s Permanent Representative Ashok Mukherjee introduced the draft resolution regarding the same in the United General Assembly. The draft received tremendous support from the 177 member states and was adopted as a special day. The United Nations on December 11, 2014, proclaimed that June 21 will be marked as International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131.

Notably, International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 as it is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere.

International Yoga Day 2021: Significance

Yoga is derived from Sanskrit and it means to join or to unite. Union of body and consciousness is known as Yoga as it helps to maintain a balanced lifestyle in these changing times. It was on June 15, 2015 – the first International Day of Yoga was globally observed.

On this day, India’s ministry of Ayush had organized a program which was attended by eminent dignitaries of around 84 nations along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A total of 35,985 people at Rajghat performed 21 yoga poses, making it the world’s largest yoga class.

International Yoga Day 2021: Theme

Owing to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 the theme for yoga day was ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family’. The message sent out by the theme was that in these adverse times, yoga will give rays of hope to stay relaxed and fit. Similarly, this year’s theme for International Day of Yoga is ‘Yoga for Well-being.’

Psycho-social care needs to be prioritised amid the pandemic time and yoga plays a vital role in it. When COVID-19 patients, who are in isolation and quarantine, faced psychological problems doctors held yoga sessions as it provides aid in mental stability. Therefore, ‘Yoga for Well-being’ is the correct theme for this year because it focuses on the holistic health of every individual, which is the need of the hour.

