Happy International Yoga Day 2021: Images and Motivational Quotes that Will Inspire You to Strike a Pose

International Day of Yoga is celebrated across the world on June 21 every year. It aims at promoting the practice of yoga among the global community to help them achieve overall health and well-being by bringing physical, mental, and spiritual discipline in their life through yoga.

On this day, we bring you the collection of inspiring quotes that will motivate you to strike a pose:

“Yoga is a light, which once lit will never dim. The better your practice, the brighter your flame”. — B.K.S. Iyengar

“Yoga is the practice of quieting the mind”. – Patanjali

“Exercises are like prose, whereas yoga is the poetry of movements. Once you understand the grammar of yoga; you can write your poetry of movements”. — Amit Ray

“Yoga is the fountain of youth. You’re only as young as your spine is flexible”. – Bob Harper

“Yoga is possible for anybody who really wants it. Yoga is universal… But don’t approach yoga with a business mind looking for worldly gain.” – Sri Krishna Pattabhi Jois

“In karma yoga no effort is ever lost, and there is no harm. Even a little practice of this discipline protects one from great fear of birth and death.” - Bhagavad Gita

“The chakras are very intelligent. They are like the software of the whole computer body.” - Dharma Mittra

“Yoga is essentially a practice for your soul, working through the medium of your body.” - Tara Fraser

“Meditation is like a gym in which you develop the powerful mental muscles of calm and insight” -Ajahn Brahm

“The body is your temple. Keep it pure and clean for the soul to reside in.” - B.K.S. Iyengar

“As you breathe in, cherish yourself. As you breathe out, cherish all beings.” -Dalai Lama

