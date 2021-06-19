International Yoga Day 2021: Who is the Father of Yoga? Here’s All You Need to Know

Yoga is a physical, mental, and spiritual activity that has aided and benefitted people all over the globe to preserve their well-being. Yoga was first established in India and is now performed all over the world. Numerous yoga masters, or yoga instructors from India, have travelled the world to promote the practice of yoga to millions around the world.

But who is regarded as the founder of yoga? The response is divided into two parts: according to Scriptures and beliefs and according to modern times.

Scriptures and Beliefs

Lord Shiva is also referred to as Adiyogi Shiva, which means “the first yogi." As per the scriptures and its beliefs, Lord Shiva is the father of Yoga. Shiva attained the level of full enlightenment around 15 thousand years ago, according to a poem written at that time.

With the passage of time and years, yoga evolved into what is now known as modern yoga. Modern yoga incorporates a variety of methods, asanas (postures), and mindfulness activities evolved from the yoga school’s beliefs, teachings, and practices.

Modern Yoga

Patanjali is often regarded as the father of modern yoga, according to several theories. Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras are a compilation of aphoristic Sanskrit sutras on the philosophy and practice of ancient yoga. These writings mention but do not elaborate on the 12 postures: Padma asana, Veera asana, Bhadra asana, svastika asana, danda asana, sopasraya asana, paryanka asana, kraunchanishada asana, hastanishada asana, ushtranishada asana, samasansathana asana.

Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras are a revered text among those who practice modern yoga.

Tirumalai Krishnamacharya is also regarded as the father of modern yoga in various regions of India. He was a yoga instructor, ayurvedic healer, and scholar from India. Krishnamacharya is widely recognized as one of the twentieth century’s most important yoga instructors.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here