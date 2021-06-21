International Yoga Day 2021: Yoga Poses That Will Ease Out All Your Stress and Help Relax; See Images

Incorporating yoga in our daily lives, is by far the most holistic approach to ensure a healthy body and mind. Right from taking care of our organs, ensuring smooth functioning of joints, glands, to rejuvenating our minds, yoga has remedy for each aspect. It can keep depression at bay. Studies reveal that yoga proves highly beneficial to fight depression, anxiety. The best part of Yoga is that it has long term benefits. As a result, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the secret to living joyfully lies in yoga.

Know about the various yoga asanas, and make sure to adopt them in your daily routine if you wish to attain mental and physical well-being. On International Yoga Day, we present to you some trivia on yoga poses that will help you keep your stress at bay and soothe your mind.

Ananda Balasana/Happy baby pose:

It’s a wonderfully calming asana that tranquilises the mind. By gently stretching your spine and groin, this asana helps in relaxing your body, relieving stress from joints. You will find your fatigue fade away, and experience great joy from within. What better asana than this to ensure cheerfulness!

Uttanasana/standing forward bend:

Besides enhancing proper blood circulation to the brain, this asana boosts functioning of the kidney and liver. It strengthens hamstrings, hips, calf muscles, and pacifies the mind. It is said to help fight mild depression.

Easy pose/sukhasana:

One of the easiest and best ways to ease your mind and divert your stress is practising sukhasana. Just breathe deeply and fully and focus on the exhalation-inhalation. It aligns your body’s energy and as the name suggests, lends sukh or happiness.

Eagle pose/garudasana:

It’s one of the best postures to release stress. This pose calms the mind, lessens stress, improves endurance, balance, and concentration. It’s also good for the nervous system and facilitates lymphatic drainage.

Leg-up-the-wall pose:

This pose literally restores mood, calms body and mind.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here