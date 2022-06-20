International Yoga Day 2022: All You Need to Know About mYoga App

INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2022: With an aim to expand yoga across the world and the mantra of ‘Yoga se sahyog tak’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the mYoga app last year on June 21. The International Yoga Day 2022 marks the first anniversary of the mYoga app going live.

The application is part of the greater aim of creating awareness about the health benefits of practising yoga. Developed by the World Health Organization in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (Ministry of AYUSH), Government of India. The app focuses on giving yoga training to everyone on a smartphone.

It hosts training videos in multiple languages and is primarily diving into two sections- learning and practice. The learning tab is meant for yoga beginners and features a sequential set of videos that help watchers learn the various yoga asanas with the correct techniques. The practice section, on the other hand, caters to users who have learned the asanas and regular practitioners.

The app has video tutorials of different time duration going up to 45 minutes. In the practice mode, users can also switch to an audio-only panel and follow the instruction while performing the yoga asanas.

The app can be used as a daily yoga companion for individuals between 12 to 65 and the WHO claims that no personal data is collected from the users. The app has been developed after deep consultation with international experts and through a review of scientific literature about yoga.

The mYoga app is available for free on Google Play Store and users do not have to pay any fee to access the content available in the app. It comes with videos in multiple languages including Hindi, English and French. An iOS version of the mYoga is also freely available on the App Store.

