International Yoga Day 2022: History, Significance and Theme

INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2022: Yoga is an ancient Indian practice that helps to boost one’s mental and social well-being. The word ‘yoga’ is derived from the Sanskrit root ‘Yuj’ which symbolises the union of body and consciousness. Yoga is more than just asanas. It is a means of unlocking our infinite possibilities and power. The high benefits of Yoga have made it a popular practice all over the world.

In the coming days, the world will mark International Day of Yoga. I urge you all to mark Yoga Day and make Yoga a part of your daily lives. The benefits are many… https://t.co/UESTuNPNbW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2022

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when several restrictions on the movement of people were imposed, in these tough times, many found physical and mental relaxation through yoga. In fact, yoga is instrumental in developing strength and resilience. Yoga helps in building up psycho-physiological health and managing daily stress.

Every year, people across the globe celebrate International Yoga Day with great fervour on June 21. As International Yoga Day approaches, let us take a look at its history, significance, and theme.

International Yoga Day: History

Yoga originated thousands of years ago, even before belief systems were born. The word Yoga was also mentioned in ancient literature like the Rig Veda. The idea of International Yoga Day was conceived by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who proposed the concept on September 27, 2014, during his speech at the UN General Assembly.

The draft resolution passed by India was supported by 177 nations. Recognizing its universal appeal and growing popularity, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014. Consequently, the first International Yoga Day was observed on June 21, 2015.

International Yoga Day: Significance

Yoga Day is celebrated across the globe to highlight the importance of Yoga and its role in keeping the body and mind in perfect health. Practicing different asanas and pranayama calms the mind by allaying one’s fears and anxiety. The significance of Yoga Day should be seen in the light of spreading awareness on the issue of mental and physical well-being. International Day of Yoga also aims to inculcate a habit of meditation for peace of mind and self-awareness which is necessary to survive in a stress-free environment.

International Yoga Day: Theme

The theme for International Yoga Day 2022 is ‘Yoga for Humanity’. The ministry has designed special programmes for the specially-abled and transgender population, women and children. The 8th edition of International Yoga Day will also witness an innovative programme ‘Guardian Ring’ that will see the participation of enthusiasts, along with the sun’s movement, i.e. beginning from the east and marching towards the west.

