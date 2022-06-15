International Yoga Day 2022: How Practicing Yoga With Family Strengthens Bond

Yoga is an ancient Indian practice with physical, mental and spiritual aspects attached to it. The word ‘yoga’ is derived from Sanskrit and symbolises the amalgamation of body and consciousness. However, Yoga is more than just asanas. It means unlocking true wellness and improving the quality of life.

There are also many health benefits associated with Yoga. Several factors contributing to heart ailments like high blood pressure and obesity can be addressed through yoga. Therefore, by practising yoga regularly, you can reduce the chances of developing any heart ailments.

International Day of Yoga is celebrated every year to highlight the importance of this practice in developing mental strength and physical well-being. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many families practised Yoga regularly for physical and mental relaxation.

Yoga provided an excellent opportunity for families to bond when several restrictions on the movement of people were imposed. On the eve of the International Day of Yoga, let us take a look at the benefits of practising Yoga with your family.

Increases mutual understanding:

Family members generally meet only at the dining table. For better mutual understanding, love and respect between your family members, you should start your day by practising Yoga with your entire family.

You can get to know more about your children:

If you spend time doing yoga with your family, you will get a new perspective on life. By regularly practising Yoga with your family members, you can get to know what changes are taking place in the lives of your children and the challenges they are facing.

You can share your problems:

Yoga brings peace of mind and self-awareness. Therefore, you will tend to be more understanding of the problems being faced by your family members. You will also feel free to share your problems with your family.

You can start your day with a fresh mind:

When you start the day by practising Yoga with your family, you can get rid of the mental fatigue of the previous day. Therefore, you can start your day on a clean slate and feel full of energy.

Inculcate healthy habits:

When you start doing yoga with your entire family, you can inculcate good habits in your children. You can teach your children to be punctual and empathetic. Familial relationships can be fostered in a better way by practising Yoga with all the members together.

