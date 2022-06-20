International Yoga Day 2022: Inspirational Quotes That Will Motivate You to Strike a Pose

INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2022: Yoga has gained tremendous popularity globally. It is an ancient physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word ‘yoga’, which derives its origin from Sanskrit means ‘to unite’. International Yoga Day, recognised by the United Nations, is celebrated on June 21. The day marks an opportunity to raise awareness of the benefits of practising yoga. This year, ‘Yoga for Humanity’ has been chosen as the theme for International Yoga Day.

Read these inspirational quotes that will inspire you to perform yoga:

1. “Yoga does not just change the way we see things, it transforms the person who sees.” ― B.K.S Iyengar

2. “I am standing on my own altar. The poses are my prayers” –B.K.S. Iyengar

3. “True meditation is about being fully present with everything that is including discomfort and challenges. It is not an escape from life.” ― Craig Hamilton

4. “Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self.” ― The Bhagavad Gita

5. “Yoga teaches us to cure what need not be endured and endure what cannot be cured” ― B.K.S Iyengar

6. “Calming the mind is yoga. Not just standing on the head.” ― Swami Satchidananda

7. “The very heart of yoga practice is ‘abyhasa’ steady effort in the direction you want to go.” ― Sally Kempton

8. “When breath control is correct, mind control is possible.” ― Pattabhi Jois

9. “Yoga begins with listening. When we listen, we are giving space to what is.” — Richard Freeman

10. “The nature of yoga is to shine the light of awareness into the darkest corners of the body.” — Jason Crandell

11. “If you want to conquer the anxiety of life, live in the moment, live in the breath.” — Amit Ray

