International Yoga Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi’s Powerful Quotes on Yoga Over the Years

INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2022: Celebrated every year on June 21, International Yoga Day aims at raising awareness of the benefits of practising yoga. During the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the draft resolution to establish the International Day of Yoga. The proposal was approved by over 170 countries. PM Modi pitched June 21 to be celebrated as the International Day of Yoga as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and holds cultural significance in different parts of the world.

Every year Yoga Day is celebrated under a different theme, and this year, the special day will be observed under the theme ‘Yoga for Humanity’. This year’s theme was selected after much deliberation and consultation, announced PM Modi in his monthly Mann Ki Baat address.

PM Modi had added that ‘Yoga for Humanity’ appropriately portrays how it served humanity in alleviating the sufferings during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. As our Prime Minister Modi has always believed in the power of yoga, here are some thoughts he has shared in the past.

1. Yoga is a symbol of universal aspiration for health and well-being. It is a health assurance on zero budget.

2. Yoga is not only about Rog Mukti but also Bhog Mukti. Yoga can be our cultural ambassador. We can reach out to the world through this medium.

3. Yoga is not about what one will get, it is about what one can give up.

4. Yoga is a philosophy of discipline and meditation that transforms the spirit and makes the individual a better person in thought, action, knowledge, and devotion.

5. We are disconnected from ourselves in today’s times. Therefore, Yoga helps us in reconnecting with ourselves.

6. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action, restraint and fulfillment, harmony between man and nature, and a holistic approach to health and well-being

7. Yoga guarantees wellness as well as fitness. It is not merely an exercise but a way to attain peace through physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing.

8. International Yoga Day is a reflection of the largest knowledge-based peoples’ movement the world has ever seen.

9. Yoga is a code to connect people with life and to reconnect mankind with nature. It expands our limited sense of self, to see our families, societies, and mankind, as extensions of ourselves.

