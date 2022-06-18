International Yoga Day: 4 Asanas to Improve Eyesight

Working on computers and using digital devices throughout the day puts a lot of pressure on our eyes. One of our most crucial senses is sight and it is critical that we should take every precaution to safeguard our eyes.

It is possible to minimise the chances of vision loss while also preventing eye illnesses like cataracts and glaucoma by making some lifestyle changes. One way of protecting your eyes is through the proper practice of yoga. Here are some yoga postures, which can help you protect your eyes.

Chakrasana

Chakrasana is a backbend which is also known as Urdhva Dhanurasana. This mudra has an upward slant, similar to a wheel. This asana exerts strain on the eyes while also improving vision. Chakrasana practice on a regular basis helps to keep the eyes bright till old age.

Halasana

Halasana calms and cures the entire nerve system of the body. It aids in the regulation of hormone release from glands. Halasan may regulate the excretion of hormones such as thyroxine and adrenaline in particular. Halasana practice strains the eyes in a positive way. It stimulates blood flow to the muscles around the eyes and face. This greatly aids in the improvement of eyesight.

Bakasana

Bakasana is a Hatha Yoga position of intermediate or basic difficulty stage that should be practiced for not more than 30 to 60 seconds at a time. Regular practice of this asana aids in the maintenance of excellent eyesight.

Sarvangasana

Sarvangasana is a hatha yoga position. It is classified as a medium difficulty or intermediate level asana. This is reported to take between 30 and 60 seconds. The eyesight improves as a result of the increased volume of blood circulating to the brain following Sarvangasana.

