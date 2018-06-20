English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
International Yoga Day: Gorge on Some Home-made Food Post the Session
The world will celebrate International Yoga Day on Thursday so make sure you are doing your bit with enthusiasm but don't forget to gorge on some healthy made-at-home foods post the session
(Photo: Woman performing Yoga/Reuters)
The world will celebrate International Yoga Day on Thursday so make sure you are doing your bit with enthusiasm but don't forget to gorge on some healthy made-at-home foods post the session.
Sujeet Singh, Executive Chief at Radisson Noida located in Sector 55 lists some recipes that one can easily make at home
Quinoa Avocado Salad
* Ingredients: 3 tablespoons lime juice: 2 tablespoons avocado oil: ¾ teaspoon garlic powder: ½ teaspoon salt: ¼ teaspoon ground pepper: 3 cups cooked quinoa, cooled: 2 medium avocados, chopped: 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved: 1 cup diced cucumber: ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro: 1 scallion, sliced
* Method: Whisk lime juice, oil, garlic powder, salt and pepper in a medium bowl: Add quinoa, avocados, tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro and scallion: Stir gently until combined: Refrigerate for up to 4 hours
Mixed bean salad
* Ingredients
For the salad: 1 x 400g tin mixed bean salad, drained and rinsed: 2 spring onions, finely chopped: 2 celery sticks, thinly sliced: 1 large tomato, deseeded and finely diced: salt and freshly ground black pepper
* For the dressing: 3 tablespoon olive oil: 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar: 1 tablespoon sugar: 2 tablespoon Dijon mustard: 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon: 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
* Method: Put all the salad ingredients in a bowl and mix well; Mix the dressing ingredients in a separate bowl or jug until well combined; Pour the dressing over the salad, season well with salt and pepper and toss together
Chef Ashish Shrivastava, executive chef, Regenta LP Vilas, Dehradun also has some recipes to share
Apple Cinnamon Detox water
* Ingredients: Red Apple thinly sliced- 750gm: Cinnamon Stick- 4nos : Honey- 30ml: Mint fresh- 30gm: Water- 4liter
* Method: Combined all ingredients in glass jar. Keep overnight in freeze: Serve chilled
