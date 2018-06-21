English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
International Yoga Day: Here's How to Buy the Right Mat
Yoga Day 2018: Here's your manual for purchase the correct yoga tangle. View these essential focuses before picking a yoga tangle.
People practice yoga in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China. (Image: Reuters)
Just like buying the right pair of running shoes is important to avoid injuries, its equally important to identify the right mat to suit your workout style.
Krishna Chandak, co-founder of TEGO and Anushka Parwani, Celebrity Trainer and Founder of Anshuka Yoga Classes and Yogalates, share some points to look out for before choosing a mat.
* Identify a mat that suits your body size, ensure you check for length and width. A mat too thick could make you unstable, making it difficult to hold a pose, while a mat too thin can be an issue if you have a high concern for knees or elbow joint pain. Thicker mats tend to be heavier and can affect portability.
* Thickness is important because the yoga mat has a lot to do with the comfort. If it is too thin then your knees get banged to the ground and it will hurt your knees but also if it is too thick then it is very hard to find that grounding from the ground level. The one advantage that thin mats have over thicker mats is that they are extremely portable especially if you are travelling. While buying a Yoga Mat make sure you have enough space to store it.
* PVC mats generally provide the best stickiness, with least amount of slippage. Check for the texture of the mat which will determine your grip. Look out for a mat with raised, tactile pattern to give boost your confidence during a difficult workout. These surfaces also prevent your mat from skidding on the floor.
* Mats that absorb moisture allowing sweat to seep in deteriorate due to bacterial activity and start flaking faster. This also affects overall hygiene along with malodor. Therefore, look for a closed-cell construction mat which is slightly slippery at first, but is easier to maintain over time. The grip also improves the more you use it.
* It is also important to pay attention to the texture because like the stickiness the texture also allows you to slide and increase or decrease your range of motion. It sort of provides barriers to sliding and is a very big factor of comfort and protection.
* The last thing to consider is the price range. PVC mats which are widely used are much cheaper. However, if you go for mats which have different designs or patterns or the organic ones, then they are priced high. But you also have to consider the lifespan of the mat.
Also Watch
Krishna Chandak, co-founder of TEGO and Anushka Parwani, Celebrity Trainer and Founder of Anshuka Yoga Classes and Yogalates, share some points to look out for before choosing a mat.
* Identify a mat that suits your body size, ensure you check for length and width. A mat too thick could make you unstable, making it difficult to hold a pose, while a mat too thin can be an issue if you have a high concern for knees or elbow joint pain. Thicker mats tend to be heavier and can affect portability.
* Thickness is important because the yoga mat has a lot to do with the comfort. If it is too thin then your knees get banged to the ground and it will hurt your knees but also if it is too thick then it is very hard to find that grounding from the ground level. The one advantage that thin mats have over thicker mats is that they are extremely portable especially if you are travelling. While buying a Yoga Mat make sure you have enough space to store it.
* PVC mats generally provide the best stickiness, with least amount of slippage. Check for the texture of the mat which will determine your grip. Look out for a mat with raised, tactile pattern to give boost your confidence during a difficult workout. These surfaces also prevent your mat from skidding on the floor.
* Mats that absorb moisture allowing sweat to seep in deteriorate due to bacterial activity and start flaking faster. This also affects overall hygiene along with malodor. Therefore, look for a closed-cell construction mat which is slightly slippery at first, but is easier to maintain over time. The grip also improves the more you use it.
* It is also important to pay attention to the texture because like the stickiness the texture also allows you to slide and increase or decrease your range of motion. It sort of provides barriers to sliding and is a very big factor of comfort and protection.
* The last thing to consider is the price range. PVC mats which are widely used are much cheaper. However, if you go for mats which have different designs or patterns or the organic ones, then they are priced high. But you also have to consider the lifespan of the mat.
Also Watch
-
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
-
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Are Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Flying to Mumbai to Meet Actress' Mom Madhu Chopra?
- 2019 Volvo S60 Premium Sedan Unveiled, Manufactured at Company's 1st Plant in the U.S.
- Disquiet in BCCI Corridors Over Yo-Yo Test; Former India Trainer Calls it Football Centric
- Clooneys Open Their Hearts & Wallets as Hollywood Attacks Family Separations
- International Yoga Day: Asanas to Combat Stress, Anxiety and Depression