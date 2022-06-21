International Yoga Day: Top 5 Celebrity-Inspired Yoga Wear To Nail The Asana In Style

Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma are among the few actresses who have made yoga look stylish on social media. On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2022, we take a look at yoga wear that you can include in your wardrobe.

International Yoga Day is celebrated to create awareness about the benefits of yoga. Apart from the asanas which are beneficial for your mental and physical help, it is important that you dress the part so that you can perform the asanas with precision.

It’s all about comfort when it comes to yoga and being able to stretch and perform the extensive poses can get tricky if you do not have the right outfit. So, this International Yoga Day nail the power packed asana in fun, chic and functional designs inspired by your favourite celebrity.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone who started practicing yoga with consistency about two years ago expresses that she has, over the years, been exposed to many different types of workouts, exercises, and practices, however it is practicing yoga that makes her feel the most centered, balanced and grounded.

Style Game: Deepika Padukone makes yoga look effortless in a onesie from the adidas Yoga Make Space collection. The highlight of this piece is that it is made in part with recycled materials, as part of the brand’s ambition to help reduce plastic waste. The onesie is designed for the demands of fiery yoga practice, providing a second skin feel, with Aeroready ribbed material that embraces the body and moves with the athlete through each pose. Built with a longer front zipper, for easier removal, as well as racer back finish, enables added comfort following a powerful session.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

For Kareena Kapoor Khan the world is a yoga mat. So be it the lift or parking lot, the actor loves Yoga. So, she does it anywhere and everywhere.

Style Game: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Puma exhale full-length training leggings will lend some elegance to your athletic look. The high contoured waistband offers a flattering fit and the leggings are made from at least 70% recycled polyester. Pair it with a T-shirt or a tank top depending on what’s comfortable for you.

Malaika Arora

Addressing herself as a yogi and a wanderer in the world of fitness, Malaika Arora has set serious goals when it comes to fitness and fashion.

Style Game: Malaika Arora’s Reebok sports bra can be worn under any workout top, and you’re set up for a great yoga session. It’s designed for support during medium-impact activities, and you can team it with a 2-in-1 pair of shorts. The shorts consist of a fitted pair built into the woven outer layer for added comfort and compression.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is another young actor who loves fitness. A favourite among paparazzi when it comes to spotting celebrities outside the gym, Janhvi’s yoga wear is always fuss-free.

Style Game: The colours lavender, lilac and navy blue seem to be a favourite in Janhvi Kapoor’s gym wear outfits. The blue racer back sports bra paired with black shorts make it a perfect outfit for extensive yoga postures which requires utmost flexibility.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma loves doing things differently. During her pregnancy, the actor and producer tried the Shirshasana with the support of her husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. She posted the image on Instagram and wrote: “As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant( after a certain stage)barring twists & extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support. (sic).”

Style Game: Anushka Sharma style mantra has always had a casual approach. During her pregnancy, while performing the shirshasana the actor opted for high-waisted two-tone leggings and paired it with a loose solid colour T-shirt. A well-fitted pair of leggings is always an ideal choice when you are performing a yoga pose.

If you are ready to take up yoga, then up your style game with essentials that are comfortable and complement your personality at the same time.

