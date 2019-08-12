International Youth Day 2019: 10 Quotes to Keep You Inspired and Motivated

Celebrated on August 12 of every year, the International Youth Day draws attention to the issues faced by youth all over the world. The International Youth Day or IYD was first celebrated on August 12, 2000. The awareness day is celebrated after the United Nations’ initiative to focus on the youth of the world. The theme of International Youth Day 2019 is “Transforming education”.

It is an effort to highlight the role of education and to make it more relevant, equitable and inclusive for all youth.

On International Youth Day 2019, here are ten famous quotes that will make you feel inspired:

1. The Youth need to be enabled to become job generators from job seekers – APJ Abdul Kalam.

2. The duty of the youth is to change corruption – Aristotle.

3. Good Habits formed at youth make all the difference – Aristotle.

4. The youth is the hope of our future - Jose Rizal.

5. Dream, Dream, Dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action - APJ Abdul Kalam.

6. Youth is in a grand flush, like the hot days of ending summer; and pleasant dreams thrall your spirit, like the smoky atmosphere that bathes the landscape of an August day - Donald G. Mitchell.

7. In youth we run into difficulties. In old age difficulties run into us - Beverly Sills.

8. Older men declare war. But it is the youth that must fight and die - Herbert Hoover.

9. In youth we learn; in age we understand -Marie von Ebner-Eschenbach.

10. Everybody's youth is a dream, a form of chemical madness - F. Scott Fitzgerald.

