International Youth Day 2019: Theme and Significance of This Day

An initiative by the United Nations, the International Youth Day or IYD is celebrated on August 12 every year. First observed on August 12, 2000, the day marks an awareness day and draws attention to a given set of cultural and legal issues surrounding youth.

Along with recognising efforts of the world’s youth in enhancing global society, it also aims to promote ways to engage them in becoming more actively involved in making positive contributions to their communities.

As mentioned by the UN, there are around 1.8 billion young people between the ages of 10 and 24 in the world currently and paying a special attention to these youths is the need of the hour. Therefore, in order to raise awareness of challenges and problems facing the world’s youth, the International Youth Day is celebrated.

International Youth Day 2019: Theme of the Year

The theme for International Youth Day 2019 is “Transforming education”, highlighting efforts to make education more inclusive and accessible for all youth. The Goal 4 of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development promises to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.”

The importance of quality education in youth development is well known. However, a number of youths are dropping out of schools and colleges these days. To promote education and encourage taking up studies, the United Nations is taking necessary steps.

International Youth Day 2019: Significance

The UN defines the worlds’ youth as the age group between 15 and 24 years old. The idea for International Youth Day was proposed in 1991 by young people who were gathered in Vienna, Austria, for the first session of the UN’s World Youth Forum. In the year 1998, a resolution was adopted, proclaiming August 12 as International Youth Day. That recommendation was later endorsed by the UN General Assembly in 1999. International Youth Day was first observed in 2000.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.