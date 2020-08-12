International Youth Day 2020: Date, Theme, Significance

August 12 is marked as the International Youth Day. The day is observed to celebrate and mainstream young peoples’ voices, actions and initiatives, as well as their meaningful, universal and equitable engagement.

The theme of the day this year is “Youth Engagement for Global Action”. The aim behind this theme is to highlight the ways in which the engagement of young people at the local, national and global levels can enrich national and multilateral institutions and processes. The theme also stresses on how the engagement and representation of youth institutional politics can be significantly enhanced.

This year, the day seeks to put the spotlight on youth engagement through the following streams:

-- Engagement at the local/community level;

-- Engagement at the national level (formulation of laws, policies, and their implementation)

-- Engagement at the global level.

Taking to Twitter, the UN said, “The #coronavirus crisis poses particular challenges for young people. Their perspectives and ideas are essential to the #COVID19 response and to build a better future. On Wednesday's #YouthDay & every day, let's make sure young people's voices are heard. “

The #coronavirus crisis poses particular challenges for young people. Their perspectives and ideas are essential to the #COVID19 response and to build a better future. On Wednesday's #YouthDay & every day, let's make sure young people's voices are heard. https://t.co/a71ydMZKER pic.twitter.com/5JgnWPbnGV — United Nations (@UN) August 11, 2020

Wednesday's #YouthDay is an opportunity to celebrate young peoples’ voices and action. You are never too young to have your say. Share your ideas & solutions for a better future here: https://t.co/r4aTfSrcY2 #UN75 pic.twitter.com/qpCxTxhyQc — United Nations (@UN) August 12, 2020

In another tweet, the organisation said, “Wednesday's #YouthDay is an opportunity to celebrate young peoples’ voices and action. You are never too young to have your say. Share your ideas & solutions for a better future here