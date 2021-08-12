International Youth Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

International Youth Day is marked on August 12. The day as the name suggests, is celebrated for giving voice to the initiatives and actions taken by the young people across the globe. The theme of the day this year has been decided as “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health”. The reason behind choosing this theme is to highlight the impact of the effort that has been put in by young people in transformation of the food systems. The theme also aims at making people aware of the need for inclusivity of old and young individuals in putting in efforts and ideas for collectively saving the planet.

INTERNATIONAL YOUTH DAY 2021: HISTORY

The first International Youth Day was celebrated in 1999. This year, the day will be celebrated by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in association with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the Major Group for Children and Youth. The day’s celebration includes coming up with events and competitions that include engaging the youth in meaningful debate and discussion about the future. Young people face a lot of challenges around the world.

INTERNATIONAL YOUTH DAY 2021: SIGNIFICANCE

In many third world countries, the youth till date struggles for basic amenities such as health, education, and employment. The day also provides a platform to discuss such pertinent issues and come up with plans and ideas that can help in making situations like these better in the coming days. Important discussions regarding mental health and the struggles that the young people go through are also talked about on the day and innovative mechanisms to help those suffering with mental illness are discussed.

This year, due to the ongoing pandemic it may not be possible for several countries to organise events physically. However, various organisations that are working for the betterment of the youth will be organising discussions, debates, webinars and talks on the day virtually.

