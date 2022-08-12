International Youth Day 2022: Date, Theme, History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL YOUTH DAY 2022: International Youth Day to highlight the myriad issues faced by young people across the world. The day also highlights the role of youth in matters like education, sustainable development, global peace, social justice and inclusiveness. In this article, we will look at the theme of International Youth Day for this year, the history of the event and its significance.

International Youth Day 2022: Theme

The theme for 2022’s edition of International Youth Day is “Intergenerational solidarity: creating a world for all ages.” Cooperation and harmony between the youth and older generations is necessary to achieve sustainable development goals, as per Agenda 2030 of the United Nations (UN).

The focus of International Youth Day for 2022 is on ageism, an age-based discriminatory behaviour. Young and older people all face this issue and often suffer lasting financial and psychological harm, which impacts society at large, as well.

Ageism against the youth is a significant issue today, as per the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Global Report on Ageism, launched in March of 2021. A qualified youth can be denied a job or receive remunerations below the national minimum wage level. Young people also face ageism in matters relating to health, justice and politics. They may themselves engage in ageist behaviour against older people.

Intergenerational cooperation is therefore needed to eliminate ageism. Legal and judicial changes should follow, to help develop a more tolerant and inclusive atmosphere.

International Youth Day: History

Young people, who attended the first session of the UN’s World Youth Forum in Vienna, Austria, in 1991, suggested that an International Youth Day be declared to help raise money for the United Nations Youth Fund. At the first session of the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth, held in Lisbon in August 1998, August 12 was declared International Youth Day. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) endorsed this proclamation in 1999.

International Youth Day: Significance

The progress of human civilisation depends on cooperation among all generations of people. The youth should receive all necessary support to help protect our environment, oppose terrorism and establish global peace. International Youth Day is conducted through workshops, meetings and cultural activities to inspire the youth to this end.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here