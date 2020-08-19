Take the pledge to vote

Internet is Gushing Over Asim Riaz’s Latest Pics on Social Media

Asim Riaz flaunts his cool looks and chiseled physique in latest social media post. Take a look.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 19, 2020, 1:51 PM IST
Model-reality TV star Asim Riaz’s social media game is on-point, and he never fails to make heads turn with his good looks and well-sculpted physique.

Asim on Monday took to his Instagram to share an awe-inspiring post where he shared two monochromatic images of himself. Asim’s charm paired with his handsome features cannot be denied. He is seen posing in all-white outfit flaunting an elaborate tattoo on his arm.

He steals the hearts of many as he poses by the beach in a messy-hair look. Fans are left wondering if it is temporary or Asim has got inked permanently.

On Wednesday, Asim informed via social media of an incident that took place. He said in videos, "I was cycling and some guys on the bike hit me from behind. Everything is cool. I still don't give up.” He was bleeding and had injuries on his knees, back, arms and thighs.

The Bigg Boss 13 runner-up is enthralling fans with his music videos releasing back to back. He has teamed up with co-contestant Himanshi Khurana for a song titled Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam.

The couple's third collaboration was released on August 10. The track is sung by Arijit Singh and is composed by Amaal Malik with lyrics by Kumaar.

Earlier, Asim and Himanshi worked together for two music videos. The duo co-featured in their first single together titled Kalla Sohna Nai which released in 2019. Kalla Sohna Nai was sung by Neha Kakkar and composed by Rajat Nagpal. Khayaal Rakhya Kar marked the duo’s second on-screen pairing. The soulful melody was sung by Preetinder and Rajat Nagpal scored the music.

