Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

'Introvert' Birthday Girl Lisa Ray Loves There Are No Parties Due To Lockdown

The Kasoor actress celebrates her 48th birthday on Saturday. She was last seen in the web series Four More Shots Please!

IANS

Updated:April 4, 2020, 4:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Introvert' Birthday Girl Lisa Ray Loves There Are No Parties Due To Lockdown
Image: Instagram/ Lisa Ray

Actress Lisa Ray turned a year older on Saturday. While most people are indoors due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, she doesn't seem to mind that she is unable to throw a grand party or make "over-enthusiastic plans".

"So I'm 48 today, it's also a magical 4/4/4 day in numerology and I believe in the power of our planet to regenerate. Also: the introvert in me loves there are no parties or over enthusiastic plans. Why celebrate a single day? I'm grateful for every moment: a teaching in disguise," Lisa tweeted.

Lisa has been quite a fighter. She was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare type of blood cancer in 2009. She survived the malady and has been sharing her cancer journey with the world.

She even came up with her memoir Close To The Bone last year. The book chronicled her battle with bone cancer, and more. "I have come out of the darkest phase which made me realise that no amount of money and fame can hold your hand when you are not in a good physical and emotional space," Lisa had said.

As for her acting career, the Kasoor actress appeared in web series Four More Shots Please! in 2019. She will soon be seen in "99 Songs", a film that sees Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman's debut as a producer.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,784

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,072

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    212

     

  • Total DEATHS

    75

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 04 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    874,628

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,182,398

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    243,871

     

  • Total DEATHS

    63,899

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres