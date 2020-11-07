IPL 2020: Take a Look at Anushka Sharma's Maternity Fashion Looks at UAE

Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma is one of the style icons of the country. Currently supporting her cricketer husband Virat Kohli at Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates, Anushka has presented us with simple yet fashionable looks.

The 32-year-old would-be mother has aced maternity fashion in her recent appearances where she can be seen cheering for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharma has been rolling out maternity looks one after the other while showering love for Kohli from the stands. Dresses with ruffles, prints and bold colours seem to be her favourites right now.

In her latest appearance for the RCB match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on November 6, Anushka wore a bright red dress. To complete the easy breezy look, the actress wore golden hoops and a golden wrist watch.

Most recently, the PK star wore a black cotton dress with vibrant floral embroidery for a night out in Dubai on the occasion of Kohli’s 32nd birthday. Her dress is ideal for expecting moms who are looking for versatile and comfortable pieces.

The dress featured contrasting thread work all over the sleeves and a buttoned up front. She complemented the look with her signature choice of accessories, oversized hoop earrings, and bold red lip. A breezy dress like Anushka's is perfect for days when you feel like making an impact with minimal effort.

Straight from the stands, this picture is just another example of how simple and minimal can also be fashionable. Wearing a white dress with ruffle sleeves and her iconic golden accessories, Anushka is flaunting the pregnancy glow.

The Paatal Lok producer has been focussing on monochrome looks during this season of Indian Premier League. Last month, she wore another red dress that accentuated her maternity looks.

Pregnancy should not stop women from wearing the little black dress, and for this match, Anushka chose just that. The actress looked radiant with silver hoops and wristwatch.

Anushka shows just how to look effortless yet get your style right while you are expecting.