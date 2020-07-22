CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ira Khan Tries Perfecting the 'Shirshasana', See Video
Ira Khan took to social media and shared a video of herself, where she can be seen trying to perfect the Shirshasana or the headstand yoga pose.
credits - Ira Khan instagram
Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, is on a fitness spree! In her latest video shared on Instagram, Ira can be seen trying to perfect the Shirshasana or the headstand yoga pose.
"This is me in a gym. Squeals and all.❤ Sorry about the super loud standing fans.@nupur_shikhare the only time I'll 'skin a cat' 🙄😑... #workout #rings #squeal #whoops," she captioned the video sounding unsure about her attempt at the asana.
Earlier this month, Ira moved to a new house and shared the news on Instagram along with photographs.
"Look at my new home. #movingout #myspace #firsttime #newbeginnings #milestone #cantwait #lettheadultingbegin #manvshouse," Ira had captioned on Instagram.
