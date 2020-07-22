Take the pledge to vote

Ira Khan Tries Perfecting the 'Shirshasana', See Video

Ira Khan took to social media and shared a video of herself, where she can be seen trying to perfect the Shirshasana or the headstand yoga pose.

IANS

July 22, 2020
Ira Khan Tries Perfecting the 'Shirshasana', See Video
Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, is on a fitness spree! In her latest video shared on Instagram, Ira can be seen trying to perfect the Shirshasana or the headstand yoga pose.

"This is me in a gym. Squeals and all.❤ Sorry about the super loud standing fans.@nupur_shikhare the only time I'll 'skin a cat' 🙄😑... #workout #rings #squeal #whoops," she captioned the video sounding unsure about her attempt at the asana.

Earlier this month, Ira moved to a new house and shared the news on Instagram along with photographs.

"Look at my new home. #movingout #myspace #firsttime #newbeginnings #milestone #cantwait #lettheadultingbegin #manvshouse," Ira had captioned on Instagram.

