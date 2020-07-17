Ira Khan Working Out with Gymnastic Rings is Motivation You Need to Stay Fit

Ira Khan, who often shares her workout sessions, took her Instafam through another workout regime in the gym. She posted her experience of exercising with gymnastic rings and netizens feel she has her fitness game on point.

While sharing the post, the star kid wrote, “This is me in a gym. Squeals and all. Sorry about the super loud standing fans.@nupur_shikhare the only time I'll 'skin a cat' #workout #rings #squeal #whoops (sic)."

Actor Gulshan Devaiah wrote in the comments, "Looking trim yo! Burning away all those Maggie calories (sic)."

Earlier, we saw Ira in a virtual workout session when her father Aamir Khan crashed her video. She was in conference with fitness trainer David Poznic who trained Aamir for Dhoom 3 and PK. Poznic asked Aamir if he wanted to join, to which the actor said he just came to say hi. Ira went on to add, "Next time, I will force him."

Ira, who recently relocated to a new abode of her own, shared a few pictures on Instagram writing, “Look at my new home (sic)."

Ira has studied music and made her directorial debut last year with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea. The play featured her brother Junaid Khan and actress Hazel Keech. Ira is Aamir Khan's second of two children with ex-wife Reena Dutta.

On the big screen, Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film directed by Advait Chandan is the Indian adaptation of1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role.