Iranian Islamic Art on Exhibition in Delhi
The three-day exhibition organised by Iran Cultural House is currently open at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) here. It showcases specimens of key Iranian Islamic art oeuvre.
The three-day exhibition organised by Iran Cultural House is currently open at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) here. It showcases specimens of key Iranian Islamic art oeuvre.
To mark 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Iran, an exhibition brings Iranian handicrafts, calligraphy, pottery, metal works and photographs to Delhi.
The three-day exhibition organised by Iran Cultural House is currently open at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) here. It showcases specimens of key Iranian Islamic art oeuvre.
The extensive show aims to introduce traditional crafts of the country and find common denominators with India.
On view are works of Minakari or enameling, which is the decoration of metal or tile with brilliantly-coloUred glaze. The technique was invented by ancient Iranian craftspeople, and it then spread to other countries, including India.
Many of the works have an intricately-designed blue glaze.
'Sofalgari' or unglazed baked earthenware — also called 'biscuit pottery' — is also on display at the exhibition.
Examples of coppersmithery, called 'megsari', find space in the exhibition as well. 'Samavars', or metal utensils to boil tea in most Persian homes, can also be seen.
Islamic art enthusiasts can also see 'khatam kari' work which is a technique of incrustation, and 'Maragh' or wood inlaying.
The exhibition closes Friday.
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rangoli Chandel Calls Taapsee Pannu a 'Sasti Copy' of Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Kashyap Intervenes
- #BottleCapChallenge Goes Viral, Here’s Everything You Need to Know About it
- PUBG Mobile: Everything You Need to Know About Weapon Grips
- Adidas Social Media Campaign For The Arsenal Jersey Became a Racist And Offensive Exercise
- 'Grave Injustice': Rayudu's Unexpected Retirement After World Cup Snub Has Twitter Up in Arms
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s