In a bid to promote religious tourism and the Centre’s ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative, the Indian Railways has announced the ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)’s Shri Ramayana Yatra train commenced its first 17-day tour from New Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station on November 7 with full occupancy. Sharing the news, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted: “Overwhelming response! First tour of ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ with 100% occupancy started today. Next tour on the Ramayana circuit is on 12th Dec 2021. Jai Shri Ram!”

Overwhelming response! First tour of ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ with 100% occupancy started today. Next tour on the Ramayana circuit is on 12th Dec 2021. जय जय श्री राम🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/QMXZcXMzaL— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) November 7, 2021

The IRCTC has planned a series of Shri Ramayana Yatra Tours, which will mark a gradual resumption of domestic tourism by trains in view of the improved COVID-19 situation. The next package on Indian Railways list is the 13 nights / 14 days Shri Ramayana Yatra Express-Madurai, which will depart on November 16.

To meet the requirement of the pilgrim tourist market of south India, IRCTC will be operating Shri Ramayana Yatra Express-Madurai with its budget-segment train comprising of sleeper class coaches, a statement by IRCTC said.

IRCTC has stated that in order to take the journey, everyone must keep the Vaccination Certificate or RT-PCR negative report taken less than 48 hrs prior to the journey date.

HERE’S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SHRI RAMAYANA YATRA EXPRESS-MADURAI TOUR:

DATES: The 13 nights / 14 days Shri Ramayana Yatra Express-Madurai special train will depart on November 16. The tour ends on November 29.

DESTINATION COVERED: Hampi - Nasik - Chitrakut Dham - Varanasi - Gaya - Sitamarhi - Janakpur (Nepal) - Ayodhya - Nandigram - Prayagraj – Shringaverpur.

TOUR COST: Rs 14,490 per person

BOOKINGS: Booking of Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train is available online on IRCTC website. Bookings can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

BOARDING POINTS: Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchchirappalli, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai Jn, Chidambaram, Cuddalore Port, Villupuram Jn., Chennai Egmore, Katpadi Jn, Jolarpettai Jn, Yesvantpur, Arsikere Jn., Davangere, Hubballi Jn. and Gadag.

DE-BOARDING POINT: Vijayapura, Gadag, Hubballi Jn., Davangere, Arsikere Jn., Yesvantpur, Jolarpettai Jn, Katpadi Jn, Chennai Egmore, Villupuram Jn., Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai Jn, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul and Madurai.

PACKAGE INCLUDES:

Journey in sleeper class

Night stay/fresh up at dharmashalas/hall on multi sharing basis

Morning tea/coffee

Breakfast, lunch, dinner

1 litre drinking water per day

Non-AC road transfers on Seat-in-Coach basis

Tour escort

Security on train. HERE’S DATE-WISE FULL ITINERARY

HERE’S HOW TO BOOK TICKETS ON IRCTC:

Step 1: Visit at irctc.co.in

Step 2: Click on the log in option on the homepage

Step 3: After logging in, you have to go to ‘Book Your Ticket’ page

Step 4: Enter starting and ending station, boarding and destination station

Step 5: Select date of your journey and the class in which you want to travel

Step 6: Check if the seat is available in the train of your choice

Step 7: If seats are available, click on book now option

Step 8: Provide required details to book tickets

Step 9: Enter mobile number and captcha

Step 10: Pay charges online using credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI

Step 11: Finally, you will receive a message on your phone

SHRI RAMAYANA YATRA EXPRESS-SRI GANGANAGAR TOUR

For budget segment tourists of North India, the IRCTC is operating the Shri Ramayana Yatra Express-Sri Ganganagar with its pilgrim special tourist trains, it said.

The train will start from Sri Ganganagar with boarding and de-boarding points at Abohar- Malout, Bhatinda, Barnala, Patiala, Rajpura, Ambala Cantt., Kurukshethra, Karnal, Panipat, Delhi Cantt, Gurgaon,Rewari, Alwar, Jaipur, Agra Fort, Itawah and Kanpur, the statement said.

It will cover Ayodhya, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi and Rameswaram, Kanchipuran and will return to Sri Ganganagar.

