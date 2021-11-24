IRCTC to Start Shri Ramayana Yatra Train from Shri Ganganagar on November 25; Check Details

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)’s Shri Ramayana Yatra special train from Shri Ganganagar in Rajasthan will depart tomorrow on November 25. The train is part of IRCTC’s series of Shri Ramayana Yatra Tours in a bid o promote religious tourism. The first 17-day tour commenced from New Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station on November 7 with 100% occupancy. The next in the list was 13 nights / 14 days tour from Madurai, which departed on November 16.

The 16 nights/17 days tour will cover Ayodhya, Sitamadhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Kanchipuram and Rameshwaram. The train will start from Shri Ganganagar with boarding/deboarding points at Sri Ganganagar, Abohar, Malout, Bhatinda, Barnala, Patiala, Rajpura, Ambala Cantt, Kurukshetra, Karnal, panipat, Delhi Cantt, Gurgaon, Rewari, Alwar, Jaipur, Agra Fort, Etawah and Kanpur.

HERE’S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SHRI RAMAYANA YATRA EXPRESS FROM SHRI GANGANAGAR:

DATES: The 16 Nights/17 Days Shri Ramayana Yatra Express - Shri Ganganagar special train will depart on November 25. The tour ends on December 11.

DESTINATION COVERED: Ayodhya, Sitamadhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Kanchipuram and Rameshwaram.

TOUR COST: Rs 16,065 per person for travel by Sleeper Class

Rs 26,775 for 3AC

BOOKINGS: Booking of Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train is available online on IRCTC website. Bookings can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

BOARDING/DE-BOARDING POINTS: Sri Ganganagar, Abohar, Malout, Bhatinda, Barnala, Patiala, Rajpura, Ambala Cantt, Kurukshetra, Karnal, panipat, Delhi Cantt, Gurgaon, Rewari, Alwar, Jaipur, Agra Fort, Etawah, Kanpur

PACKAGE INCLUDES:

Journey by Sleeper Class/3AC Train

Accommodation in Non AC Dormitories/ Hall for Sleeper Class booked Tourist and Non AC Budget category Hotels for 3AC Class booked Tourist.

Comfortable Non AC road transfers by buses.

Vegetarian food including breakfast, lunch and dinner (Special fasting food available).

Packaged drinking water by 20 Ltr Jar will be provided to each of the Tourist during lunch and dinner per day.

Tour escort and security staff.

At destination, the transfer will be given to the point up to which buses can go or permissible.

Travel Insurance

PACKAGE EXCLUSIONS:

Items of personal nature i.e. laundry, medicines.

Entrance fee for monuments/ temples etc.

Any other items apart from the one mentioned in the itinerary.

HERE’S HOW TO BOOK TICKETS ON IRCTC:

Step 1: Visit at irctc.co.in

Step 2: Click on the log in option on the homepage

Step 3: After logging in, you have to go to ‘Book Your Ticket’ page

Step 4: Enter starting and ending station, boarding and destination station

Step 5: Select date of your journey and the class in which you want to travel

Step 6: Check if the seat is available in the train of your choice

Step 7: If seats are available, click on book now option

Step 8: Provide required details to book tickets

Step 9: Enter mobile number and captcha

Step 10: Pay charges online using credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI

Step 11: Finally, you will receive a message on your phone

