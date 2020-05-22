Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Irfan Pathan Launches Song on Sai Baba

Cricket Irfan Pathan launched a song on Sai Baba by composer DJ Sheizwood titled Kasht Mita Do Sai Nath. He said that he is a believer and the world is in need of spirituality.

IANS

Updated:May 22, 2020, 6:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
irfan pathan
File photo of Irfan Pathan (Reuters)

Cricket star Irfan Pathan has unveiled "Kasht mita do Sai Nath" by composer DJ Sheizwood.

"I am a believer, and at this time, spirituality and divinity are of utmost importance. I have personally loved DJ Sheizwood's composition. When I heard the song, I said this is needed for all of us," said Irfan.

The song sung by Ashish Chandra has lyrics by Tajinder Chawla.

"Sai Baba traveled through towns and villages curing every disease and illness. Come to our aid now, in the midst of the global spread of the coronavirus. Heal those who are sick with the virus. May they regain their strength and health through quality medical care. Heal us from our fear, which prevents nations from working together and neighbors from helping one another. I am glad that Irfan Pathan has come forward and has launched our soulful bhajan," said DJ Sheizwood.

Presented by Vimal Malu, the song is produced by Manik Soni, Sachin Jain and Fairoz Khan.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading