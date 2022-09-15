Iron Deficiency During Pregnancy: Symptoms, Causes And Treatments

Pregnancy is a special milestone in a woman’s life. But women’s bodies go through a lot of changes during pregnancy. One such change occurs in their heartbeats. A pregnant woman’s heart beats faster than usual to provide nourishment to the developing fetus in her womb. Due to this, the body sees an increase in blood volume by 30 to 50 per cent. To keep up with the increased blood volume, it is crucial for women to increase their iron and folic acid intake.

According to the American Pregnancy Association, a lack of sufficient amount of red blood cells (RBCs) can cause anaemia. The leading cause of anaemia in women is iron deficiency. While mild anaemia is common during pregnancy due to increased levels of blood volume, severe anaemia can prove to be dangerous for both the mother and the baby.

Some symptoms of iron deficiency during pregnancy include:

1. Rapid heartbeat

2. Shortness of breath

3. Fatigue

4. Difficulty in concentration

5. Weakness

6. Chest pain

7. Cold hands and feet

8. Lightheadedness

9. Pale skin

Do not try to self-diagnose if you feel you suffer from anaemia. But there are ways to cure it at home without consuming supplements. To improve your condition, include iron-rich food items in your diet.

If none of these methods work and your condition keeps worsening over time, then consult a doctor. They might prescribe some synthetic iron supplements that could improve your condition. In very rare scenarios, pregnant women might have to undergo blood transfusion to increase iron levels in their bodies.

