Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Iron-rich Foods Do Not Increase Chance of Pregnancy: Study

Researchers found that a woman's intake of iron and the number of cycles it took for her to conceive have no connection.

PTI

Updated:June 13, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Iron-rich Foods Do Not Increase Chance of Pregnancy: Study
Image for representational purpose only (Image Courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...

Consuming foods rich in iron does not significantly increase the chances of pregnancy in women, a study has found.

The research, published in The Journal of Nutrition, finds that heme iron, which mostly comes from meat, has no effect on how long it takes a woman to conceive.

Researchers from Boston University in US also found that non-heme iron, which is found mainly in vegetables and dietary supplements, has a modest effect only for women who are more likely to be iron-deficient because of heavy menses or having previously given birth.

"For the average pregnancy planner, it is probably wise to take a preconception multivitamin, but more for the folic acid than for the iron content," said Elizabeth Hatch, professor at Boston University.

"If you have extremely heavy menstrual cycles, it might be a good idea to have your iron status checked by your healthcare provider," she said.

The team analysed data from over 4,600 women, who completed questionnaires every eight weeks for one year or until they conceived.

The researchers estimated heme and non-heme iron intake from the questionnaire responses about diet and about dietary supplement use.

They found no association between a woman's intake of heme iron and the number of cycles it took for her to conceive.

However, consuming more non-heme iron -- both from dietary supplements and from food — was associated with a slightly increased chance of pregnancy in women who had previously given birth.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram