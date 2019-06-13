Iron-rich Foods Do Not Increase Chance of Pregnancy: Study
Researchers found that a woman's intake of iron and the number of cycles it took for her to conceive have no connection.
Image for representational purpose only (Image Courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Consuming foods rich in iron does not significantly increase the chances of pregnancy in women, a study has found.
The research, published in The Journal of Nutrition, finds that heme iron, which mostly comes from meat, has no effect on how long it takes a woman to conceive.
Researchers from Boston University in US also found that non-heme iron, which is found mainly in vegetables and dietary supplements, has a modest effect only for women who are more likely to be iron-deficient because of heavy menses or having previously given birth.
"For the average pregnancy planner, it is probably wise to take a preconception multivitamin, but more for the folic acid than for the iron content," said Elizabeth Hatch, professor at Boston University.
"If you have extremely heavy menstrual cycles, it might be a good idea to have your iron status checked by your healthcare provider," she said.
The team analysed data from over 4,600 women, who completed questionnaires every eight weeks for one year or until they conceived.
The researchers estimated heme and non-heme iron intake from the questionnaire responses about diet and about dietary supplement use.
They found no association between a woman's intake of heme iron and the number of cycles it took for her to conceive.
However, consuming more non-heme iron -- both from dietary supplements and from food — was associated with a slightly increased chance of pregnancy in women who had previously given birth.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IndiGo Commences Operation In China, To Start Daily Non-Stop Flight From Delhi to Chengdu
- Sonam Kapoor Takes the Internet by Storm With This Dancing Pose, See Here
- The Sun Can Release 'Superflares' Which Could Disrupt Electronics on Earth. Should You Be Worried?
- MiRo The Cute Robot is Now Primed For a Collaborative Classroom
- The Technology and Significance of India's Indigenous Hypersonic Cruise Missile
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s