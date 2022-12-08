Irregular Periods To Affect Heart Health? New Study Answers

At least 14% to 25% of women in the United States have irregular periods. Recent research suggests that healthcare professionals should pay closer attention to this to detect chronic illnesses. Irregular menstrual cycles do not directly cause heart disease, but they are likely a sign of other health issues that eventually lead to heart disease. This is something the researchers plan to investigate more to find ways to prevent it.

A study was conducted with over 80,000 women — starting from 14-year-olds, up until they reached almost 38 years of age — who reported their menstrual patterns. For 24 years, they answered follow-up questions, every two years.

The average duration of their menstrual cycles was examined, as well as any instances of coronary artery disease, heart attacks, coronary revascularisation (procedures to increase blood flow) or stroke that occurred during the follow-up.

Even though only 1,816 of the 80,630 individuals ultimately experienced heart disease before the age of 46, the findings indicate that women who reported irregular cycles, no periods or lengthier cycles had a higher chance of developing heart disease.

It’s unclear exactly how irregular menstrual cycles are related to heart disease. Hormones may play a role, though, according to Samar R El Khoudary — PhD, a cardiovascular epidemiologist at the University of Pittsburgh — who was not involved with this study.

In particular, malfunction of the hormones that go between the brain and the pituitary gland is typically to blame when women in their 20s and 30s encounter alterations in their menstrual cycle. The cardiovascular system is just one of the physiological systems that these hormonal shifts might affect.

El Khoudary added that oestrogen is a hormone that safeguards the health of the heart. A person ovulates less frequently and produces less oestrogen with a lengthier menstrual cycle. It is therefore probable that individuals with longer inter-period intervals have lower cardiovascular protection.

