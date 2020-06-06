Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Irrfan Khan had Strange Understanding of Rain, Reveals Son Babil with a Stunning Monochrome Pic

Babil Khan shared a stunning glimpse of his late father, Irrfan on social media. In the image, we see the actor sitting and doting at a camel in a desert.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 6, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Irrfan Khan had Strange Understanding of Rain, Reveals Son Babil with a Stunning Monochrome Pic
Babil Khan shared a stunning glimpse of his late father, Irrfan on social media. In the image, we see the actor sitting and doting at a camel in a desert.

Babil Khan, on Saturday, shared a stunning glimpse of his late father, Irrfan on social media. In the image, we see the actor sitting and doting at a camel in a desert.

Babil also penned a beautiful note in the caption where he revealed his father had a strange understanding of the rain which he cannot compare to anything he has ever experienced.

“He had this strange understanding of rain. I cannot compare it to anything that I have ever experienced. He could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language; only the desert could show, oh my god, what the rain did to him,” reads the post.

The National-Award recipient’s wife Sutapa Sikdar, on Friday, remembered him as Mumbai experienced its first rains, with an emotional note. She shared an unseen image of the actor on Facebook and added visuals of an overcast sky.

Sharing her fond memory, Sutapa wrote, “Thank you so much. I hear you. Yes, I know it's from you to me and it touched my body and soul. Between the two realms, we have the rain connecting us".

Irrfan passed away in Mumbai at the age of 53 while battling a colon infection. The actor was ailing since 2018 when he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. He is survived by his wife Sutapa and their sons Babil and Ayaan.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading