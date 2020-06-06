Irrfan Khan had Strange Understanding of Rain, Reveals Son Babil with a Stunning Monochrome Pic

Babil Khan, on Saturday, shared a stunning glimpse of his late father, Irrfan on social media. In the image, we see the actor sitting and doting at a camel in a desert.

Babil also penned a beautiful note in the caption where he revealed his father had a strange understanding of the rain which he cannot compare to anything he has ever experienced.

“He had this strange understanding of rain. I cannot compare it to anything that I have ever experienced. He could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language; only the desert could show, oh my god, what the rain did to him,” reads the post.

The National-Award recipient’s wife Sutapa Sikdar, on Friday, remembered him as Mumbai experienced its first rains, with an emotional note. She shared an unseen image of the actor on Facebook and added visuals of an overcast sky.

Sharing her fond memory, Sutapa wrote, “Thank you so much. I hear you. Yes, I know it's from you to me and it touched my body and soul. Between the two realms, we have the rain connecting us".

Irrfan passed away in Mumbai at the age of 53 while battling a colon infection. The actor was ailing since 2018 when he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. He is survived by his wife Sutapa and their sons Babil and Ayaan.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more