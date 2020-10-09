Irrfan Khan’s Wife Sutapa Sikdar Quotes Poem by Louise Gluck on Life & Death

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar recently shared a few heartfelt lines in a moving social media post. She shared a picture of her husband’s grave enveloped in a bed of roses. Compared to a few glimpses of the late star’s grave that were shared earlier online, the condition looks far better now.

Taking to her Instagram, Sutapa quoted beautiful lines by Nobel Prize winner Louise Gluck. The excerpts taken from the verses of the renowned American poet expresses Sutapa’s pain that she has been enduring. Sutapa wrote, “…But it's her only hope, the wish to move backward. And just a little, not so far as the marriage, the first kiss (sic.)”

Earlier, a user on Facebook pointed out how Irrfan's grave appeared like a 'trash dumpster', to which Sutapa replied stating that women aren't permitted in Muslim graveyards.

She mentioned that she planted Irrfan’s favourite flower Raat Ki Rani in Igatpuri where she also has a memory stone of her husband. Sutapa said that she buried a few of his favourite things there and she also owns the place. She can sit there for hours without even asking anyone for permission.

"He is there in his spirit. Why should everything be exactly as per definition? And the plants have grown maybe for a purpose look closely," she signed off her post.

Irrfan breathed his last on April 29, 2020. He died due to cancer at the age of 53. He is survived by wife Sutapa and their two sons – Babil and Ayaan. Babil often keeps sharing memories of his father on Instagram, reliving his life time and again.