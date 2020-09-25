Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS): Essential Oils for Treating Stomach Bloating

Have you ever felt gas and bloating of your stomach? Stomach bloating is something that everyone has experienced an one point or the other. It can be extremely painful and uncomfortable most of the time. This condition happens when too much gas fills-up the gastrointestinal tract.

Besides, the tummy tends to swell up if the gas can’t be passed out, which can result in painful cramps. It is known as Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), which is a gastrointestinal disorder that causes uncomfortable symptoms such as bloating and constipation.

There are a numerous ways to treat IBS. Essential Oils plays an important part in relieving the pain caused by IBS. Here are some of the essential oil found to help in relieving the symptoms of IBS:

1. Peppermint Essential Oil

This essential oil is the most recommended remedy for IBS and indigestion. It calms the stomach, helps in proper digestion relieves the gas and bloating of the stomach.

2. Ginger Essential Oil

Ginger essential oil provides amazing relief for nausea, indigestion, gas and bloating very quickly. The oil also helps in relieving headaches and stress. Ginger with few lemon drops can be used for many healing benefits.

3. Oregano Essential Oil

It works best in relieving inflammation caused by the IBS. The essential oil work much quicker and better than supplements. Oregano oil is also known to release a happy mood because of its aphrodisiac and stress-relieving benefits.

4. Anise Essential Oil

Anise has antispasmodic properties and has been used as a treatment for bowel disorders. The oil is also used in the treatment of IBS for reducing bloating, diarrhoea, constipation, relieving gas and other symptoms.

5. Fennel Essential Oil

Fennel has the property of evaporation which can possibly provide relief sooner than later. This oil helps with digestion and IBS symptoms including the relieving of gas, bloating and constipation. It can easily help to treat diarrhoea.