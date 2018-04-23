Is a Jimmy Choo Makeup Line on the Way? Find Out

Jimmy Choo could be the next big luxury brand to make a move on the beauty industry.The iconic footwear and accessories brand is set to launch a makeup range in the near future, WWD reports. According to Pierre Denis, chief executive officer of Jimmy Choo, the secretive beauty collection is going to "glamorous."The news comes amidst the launch of the brand's third and most recent fragrance with Interparfums, dubbed "Fever," which will reportedly hit the shelves this August, joining the brand's existing roster of six scents.Jimmy Choo is not the first iconic shoe company to edge its way into the beauty business -- rival luxury brand Christian Louboutin also made the leap back in 2014 with the launch of a nail polish series. The brand's beauty arm now spans high-end nail colors, lip colors and eye collections, in addition to perfumes. Meanwhile, sportswear giant Puma is also drawing parallels between footwear and cosmetics, teaming up with MAC on a trio of lipstick-inspired suede sneakers, while makeup mogul Kat Von D has a luxury vegan shoe line slated to launch later this year.