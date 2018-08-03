English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Is Bling the New Gym Wear Trend? Well, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani Are Already Embracing It
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani are setting a new gym wear trend. Take a look.
(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Kiara Advani/ File Photo)
Loading...
Apparently, Kareena Kapoor Khan is the reason 'gym look' is a thing in this country. And, she surely is taking the trend a notch higher by bringing in a whole lot of bling to her gym wear this season.
Post her maternity break when the B-town diva started visiting the gym regularly for her workout sessions, the paparazzi were stationed outside the facility to click pictures of the star. And till date this is the case. In fact, gym has now become a hot spot, where several celebrities stop and pose for the shutterbugs, flaunting their latest gym wear collection.
Recently, the Udta Punjab actor was snapped outside the gym with her best friend Malaika Arora Khan, making a fashion statement in a blingy gold jacket which she teamed with a black sports bra and shiny tights. Kareena rounded off her look with black half-moon sunglasses, black sneakers and had her hair tied in a ponytail.
Take a look.
Recently, actress Kiara Advani too was seen visiting the gym in a blingy avatar. Dressed in a nude sports bra and a shiny pale gold tights, Kiara rounded off her look with white sneakers, sunglasses, a Louis Vuitton bag and opted to leave her tresses open.
Happy to be clicked, Kiara even waved at the camera persons waiting for her outside the gym.
Take a look.
Also Watch
Post her maternity break when the B-town diva started visiting the gym regularly for her workout sessions, the paparazzi were stationed outside the facility to click pictures of the star. And till date this is the case. In fact, gym has now become a hot spot, where several celebrities stop and pose for the shutterbugs, flaunting their latest gym wear collection.
Recently, the Udta Punjab actor was snapped outside the gym with her best friend Malaika Arora Khan, making a fashion statement in a blingy gold jacket which she teamed with a black sports bra and shiny tights. Kareena rounded off her look with black half-moon sunglasses, black sneakers and had her hair tied in a ponytail.
Take a look.
Recently, actress Kiara Advani too was seen visiting the gym in a blingy avatar. Dressed in a nude sports bra and a shiny pale gold tights, Kiara rounded off her look with white sneakers, sunglasses, a Louis Vuitton bag and opted to leave her tresses open.
Happy to be clicked, Kiara even waved at the camera persons waiting for her outside the gym.
Take a look.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Shrishti Negi
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Upcoming Hatchback Launches in India 2018 – Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and More
- TMC Dumont Concept Motorcycle Powered by Rolls-Royce Aeroplane Engine is Straight Out of a Sci-Fi Movie
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Lets Loose on Being Body-shamed and Post-Pregnancy Weight Gain
- Sony PlayStation 4 Crosses 80 Million Milestone, Nintendo Switch Close to 20 Million
- 30 Years After She Stole Money From a Restaurant, Former Waitress Writes an Apology Letter
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...