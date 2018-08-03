Is Bling the New Gym Wear Trend? Well, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani Are Already Embracing It

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Arab FC ❁ (@kareenakapoor.arabiic) on Aug 2, 2018 at 7:41am PDT

Apparently, Kareena Kapoor Khan is the reason 'gym look' is a thing in this country. And, she surely is taking the trend a notch higher by bringing in a whole lot of bling to her gym wear this season.Post her maternity break when the B-town diva started visiting the gym regularly for her workout sessions, the paparazzi were stationed outside the facility to click pictures of the star. And till date this is the case. In fact, gym has now become a hot spot, where several celebrities stop and pose for the shutterbugs, flaunting their latest gym wear collection.Recently, the Udta Punjab actor was snapped outside the gym with her best friend Malaika Arora Khan, making a fashion statement in a blingy gold jacket which she teamed with a black sports bra and shiny tights. Kareena rounded off her look with black half-moon sunglasses, black sneakers and had her hair tied in a ponytail.Take a look.Recently, actress Kiara Advani too was seen visiting the gym in a blingy avatar. Dressed in a nude sports bra and a shiny pale gold tights, Kiara rounded off her look with white sneakers, sunglasses, a Louis Vuitton bag and opted to leave her tresses open.Happy to be clicked, Kiara even waved at the camera persons waiting for her outside the gym.Take a look.