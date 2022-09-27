Is Blue Rice Healthy? Revisiting The Social Media Trend That Made For Pretty Pictures

Blue rice took the world by storm last year. We revisit this popular Instagram worthy trend again this year with two chefs and understand what is it like to eat blue rice and if its healthy.

For the unversed, blue rice is indigenous to Thailand and Malaysia. It is made of an edible flower called Butterfly Pea. When the blue flower and rice are cooked together, the rice turns blue.

What does blue rice taste like?

“It tastes even better when sautéed with garlic in sesame oil, and adding edamame beans to it, improves the flavour. People nowadays like to experiment with their flavours,” says Arvin Tucker, Owner, Chufang Asian Kitchen, and Bar.

So blue rice is not a type of rice, but it is made from Butterfly Pea Flower or Blue Pea Flower and adds colour to rice. Chef Ritesh Tulsian, Co-founder of Bambai, says, “There is no difference in flavour. On the other hand, purple rice is also used in restaurants. Purple rice comes from India’s North Eastern states or an imported variety from Thailand. When cooked, it turns almost black. That rice has a distinct flavour and a nutty aftertaste.”

Is blue rice healthy?

Blue pea flower is an edible flower that is used in a variety of other foods, including great cocktails. As a result, blue rice is healthier than other artificially flavoured rice that contains harmful food colours. Blue or Purple rice from the North East or Thailand is unpolished rice with a high fiber content that is easy to digest and aids in metabolism.

What all can be prepared from blue rice?

Blue rice, in addition to being tossed with garlic and edamame, can also be used to make Sushi. “We have introduced blue rice salmon sushi, which complements each other nicely when topped with cream cheese. The blue rice salad with tofu slices, avocado paste, and edamame is scrumptious. Because of its earthy flavour, we have added it to our menu as a Buddha bowl,” notes Tucker.

A basic burnt garlic fried rice or a plain risotto are the best ways to use blue rice. However, Tulsian adds, “It cannot be used in Indian cuisine because the color will be off due to the use of spices.”

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here