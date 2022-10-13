Is Cassava Flour Really Helpful in Controlling Diabetes? Find Out

People must be extra-cautious when it comes to their eating habits. Chronic diseases have become increasingly common amongst people of younger age groups, owing to their poor lifestyle choices. One such disease is diabetes.

For a long time now, cassava flour is believed to be good for diabetics. However, this is a misconception. According to a 2006 study, conducted by Akadiri Yessoufou and team, it was discovered that long-term consumption of cassava flour aggravated diabetes in rats. The effects were investigated by the team based on dietary cassava that contained cyanogenic glycosides.

Diabetes was induced in 5 mild doses of streptozotocin in male Wistar rats. They were given a cyanide-free cassava (CFC) diet. Diabetes progression was determined using glycemic index and antioxidant status by measuring the vitamin C levels and the activities of compounds such as SOD (superoxide dismutase) glutathione peroxidase (GSH-Px) and glutathione reductase (GSSG-Red).

While feeding cassava did not induce diabetes in the control group, it certainly caused the levels of hyperglycemia to worsen in the diabetic group. However, cassava is not that bad for our health.

According to Healthline, some health benefits of consuming cassava include:

Rich in Vitamin C – Cassava is a rich source of vitamin C, which protects you from oxidative stress and supports your immune system.

Resistant starch – Resistant starch has numerous benefits, which include reducing inflammation, improving metabolic health and increasing the feeling of fullness.

While cassava is generally considered safe, it might have side effects, if not cooked properly. The peel of cassava root contains the most amount of cyanide-producing compounds, which can be problematic. Therefore, it is best if its peel is discarded before cooking. Cook it well to get rid of any harmful chemicals present in the vegetable.

