Is Coffee Consumption Healthy During Pregnancy? All You Need to Know

Coffee gives us a perfect start to our day. The day feels incomplete to some people without coffee. A lot of people are obsessed with the beverage so much that they are borderline addicted to it. They need frequent doses of caffeine to remain functional throughout the day.

While there are no extreme negative impacts of coffee, it is still advisable for people to take it in limited amounts, especially for those with certain physically restraining conditions. For instance, pregnant women go through a lot of physical ups and downs. From varying blood pressure to nausea to other complications, they face a lot during pregnancy. Hence, it is very important for women who are expecting to know if coffee consumption is healthy for them.

According to The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, research suggests that moderate caffeine consumption (less than 200 mg per day) does not cause miscarriage or preterm birth. That amounts to about 355 ml of coffee. ACOG also explained that caffeine interferes with sleep, increases nausea, and light-headedness increased urination and causes dehydration.

Hence, it is advised for a pregnant woman to not drink more than 1 cup of coffee per day. Otherwise, they can face physical and pregnancy complications such as low birth weight or stillborn babies. This is because caffeine enters the developing baby’s bloodstream through the placenta. But its digestive system isn’t powerful enough to metabolise caffeine. Caffeine is also found in tea, chocolate, energy drinks and soft drinks. Hence, pregnant women need to measure the amount of caffeine consumed per meal.

You can resume coffee consumption after delivery. According to an article published by very well family, Doctor Hira Shaheen, MD and OB/GYN scientific advisor says that women can consume up to 400 mg of caffeine per day if they’re breastfeeding as very less caffeine enters the breast milk. This amounts to double the previous consumption (about 710 ml of coffee per day).

