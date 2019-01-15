Is David Beckham Going to Turn Vegan After Eating Delicious Vegan Seoul Burger?

Looks like Victoria and David Beckham are stepping towards a major lifestyle change by embracing veganism. The 43-year-old footballer, who is seen trying out seafood, steaks and can't do without tucking into a meat dish, was spotted eating a vegan burger as he dined at a London-based restaurant,'F!lth'.Filth - the restaurant is known for its fast food without the junk concept. The couple loved the food so much that they are planning to replace meat in their diet with plant-based food.Victoria, who swears by her healthy diet and posts picture of her natural breakfast cereals and advocates vigorous workout regimes, was absolutely delighted to take her family for a dinner date at a healthy restaurant.Victoria took to her Instagram handle and posted a story. She captioned it, "Vegan dinner tonight with the kids. But what will they think?"However, she did not need to worry as they "loved" their sustainable vegan burgers. Posting a photo of the retired footballer clutching his meat-free burger, Victoria wrote: "@davidbeckham loved it too!! So will the Beckhams become vegan???"In David Beckham's Instagram post, he put out a glass of crinkled chips, a Seoul burger which featured a signature pure patty, vegan kimchi, gochujang aioli, bulgogi sauce, fried vegetables and some dairy-free American beer cheese.The Seoul burger actually looked way more scrumptious than it sounds. No wonder David could not help but call it insane and delicious.The Beckhams have always been an inspiration to their fans and if the couple switches to a vegan lifestyle, we wonder if their fans will follow in their footsteps and give up on meat.