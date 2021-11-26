Is Diabetes More Harmful to Women? Here's How You can Maintain Your Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes can be deadlier for women as compared to men as it affects their overall well being. It can put them at higher risk of heart disease, kidney disease, blindness, depression, UTIs and infertility problems. Diabetes is a metabolic disorder which is caused by higher blood sugar levels. Women suffering from diabetes can experience symptoms like vaginal discharge, vaginal itching, pain, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), decreased sex drive, as well as frequent urination. Hence, it is quite necessary for them to maintain a healthy lifestyle and monitor their sugar control level.

Diabetic women are also at higher risk of experiencing heart attacks. Dr. Rajeshwari Pawar, consultant, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi, Pune, was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, “Diabetes will raise a woman’s risk of heart disease that is the most common complication of it and causes a heart attack.” She also shared that diabetic women can also see serious complications like blindness, kidney disease, and depression. Moreover, the change in the menstrual cycle can lead to longer and heavier periods.

Not only that but diabetic women are also likely to have a low sex drive as depression, stress and anxiety can reduce vaginal lubrication, making them experience pain and discomfort during intercourse. Both type 1 and type 2 diabetes are responsible for menstrual irregularities and lower fertility rates. According to Dr Nisha Pansare, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune, diabetic women are more prone to infection and damage to reproductive organs like fallopian tubes.

High blood sugar levels during pregnancy i.e, gestational diabetes can lead to miscarriage or congenital defects in the fetus. It can also cause premature delivery, large baby, miscarriage, and birth defects in the babies.

Some simple and easy dietary habits can help women to control their blood sugar levels.

Eat food loaded with fibre. Include fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and lentils in your diet.

Avoid oily, processed, and canned foods as much as you can. You should go for fresh homemade juices instead of packed juices, desserts, sweets, colas, and sodas.

Reduce your salt intake.

Indulge in physical activities like exercise and yoga to control the blood sugar levels and maintain an optimum weight.

Keep a regular check on your blood sugar levels.

