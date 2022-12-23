Is Eating With Hands A Healthy Habit? Details Inside

Eating with one’s hands has a long history in India. It was not only a part of our traditions but was also the simplest method to eat meals. There aren’t many people who still eat with their hands in this day and age. With glittering and elegant silverware taking over our traditions, most people prefer to eat with spoons. But did you know that eating with your hands has its own set of health advantages? Here are some health benefits proving eating with hands is a healthy habit:

Helps lose weight

Research published in the journal Appetite found that when people ate by hand while reading a newspaper or watching television, they were less hungry at snack time and chose a lighter snack. When compared to eating with utensils, researchers determined that eating by hand promotes a sense of fullness and satiety. This, in turn, may aid in weight loss.

Boosts blood circulation

Eating with your hands is a great activity that also improves blood circulation. Using your hands to mix food or create bites of dal and roti causes your joints and fingers to move, which is similar to any hand exercise.

Helps in maintaining food proportion

Eating with your hands takes longer than eating with a spoon. As a result, you not only spend more time chewing the food, but you also eat less than you would with a spoon.

May Help Prevent Type-2 Diabetes

A study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition found that patients with type 2 diabetes were more likely to be fast eaters who utilized cutlery than people without the illness. Eating with spoons and forks is associated with faster eating, which has been related to blood-sugar imbalances in the body, which contributes to the development of type 2 diabetes. So, instead of using utensils, eat with your hands to ensure you slow down intentionally.

So, what are you still holding out for? To ensure a healthier you, keep your utensils aside and start eating your favourite dishes in an old-fashioned manner.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here