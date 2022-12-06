Is Erectile Dysfunction Limited To Older Men?

Contrary to the popular belief, erectile dysfunction is not just a problem associated with older men. It can happen to young men in their 20s and 30s. An underlying medical condition, that has a risk factor for heart disease, can also lead to trouble in getting or keeping an erection.

How do stress and anxiety cause erectile dysfunction?

According to Healthline, erections are of three types: reflexive (caused by physical stimulus), psychogenic (caused by associations in the mind or in visions), and nocturnal (during sleep). These types of erections involve vital bodily functions and systems. ED can be brought on by a breakdown in any of these procedures. These include:

• nervous system

• blood vessels

• muscles

• hormones

• emotions

Stress and anxiety are examples of mental health issues that can impact how your brain communicates with your body to trigger a physical response. Stress and anxiety might prevent your brain from communicating with your penis to allow for increased blood flow during an erection. Hence, stress and anxiety may lead to erectile dysfunction.

Can Viagra cure ED?

As per Mayo Clinic, the initial line of treatment for erectile dysfunction is usually oral medicine. These drugs perform well but might have a few side effects for the majority of men who struggle to maintain an erection strong enough for intercourse (erectile dysfunction).

Oral drugs such as sildenafil (Viagra), vardenafil (Levitra, Staxyn), tadalafil (Cialis), and avanafil (Stendra) reportedly work to treat erectile dysfunction by boosting the effects of nitric oxide, a substance your body naturally generates that relaxes the penile muscles.

Although these products might assist in occasional erratic erection, they won’t address the root of the issue.

Erectile dysfunction can occur for a variety of causes, including some health issues (such as hormonal imbalances or high blood pressure). Anxiety is one of the most common reasons for erectile dysfunction issues, especially in younger men.

If you have erectile dysfunction concerns, reach out for professional medical help to prevent the problem from getting more complicated.

