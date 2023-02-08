Diabetes is a chronic disease increasing rapidly worldwide. According to a study by the World Health Organisation, more than 422 million people in the world are suffering from diabetes and about 15 lakh people die every year due to this. It is a matter of major concern because 17 per cent of the total diabetes patients in the world are from India. This means, around 8 crore people in India are suffering from diabetes. According to the statistics, in India by the year 2045, 13.5 crore people will be diabetic. This is one of the reasons why India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.

Symptoms

Symptoms of diabetes may include losing weight, urinating a lot of times, feeling hungry and thirsty, having blurry vision, numbness in hands or feet, feeling tired, dizziness and sweating.

When a person has diabetes, the body’s ability to maintain its natural temperature gets affected. Due to this, the person gets dizzy and sweats at night. It’s a matter of concern because this means that the sugar level is not under control.

Why do you sweat a lot?

According to the Verywell Health website, “In diabetes patients, excessive sweating occurs when blood sugar is not in control. Well, every person sweats but in diabetic neuropathy, some people have sweat in the feet or thighs." According to research, about 84 per cent of people suffering from diabetes sweat excessively. The main reason behind this is that the amount of sugar in the blood decreases.

Diabetes patients take medicines to reduce blood sugar levels. Intake of these medicines absorbs the sugar fast. On the other hand, people suffering from diabetes avoid eating sweets. This is the reason there is a shortage of sugar or glucose in the body and when you have low blood glucose, the body sweats more.

What are the remedies?

However, by making a few lifestyle changes, you can avoid such conditions. Avoid drinking alcohol and try not to eat hot and spicy food, as these can lead to night sweats. Before going to bed, check your glucose level and take the necessary steps to ensure that it doesn’t go too low overnight.

If you are concerned about your sweating and diabetes, it will be better to speak to your doctor and ensure your diabetes and blood sugar level are well managed.

