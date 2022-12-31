Is Heart Attack Same As Cardiac Arrest? What You Need To Do In Both Cases

Heart attack and sudden cardiac arrest are often used interchangeably when referring to these cardiovascular conditions. However, these are much different. According to Penn Medicine, a heart attack occurs due to circulation problems. This is when one or more of the coronary arteries get blocked. The heart muscle does not have its vital blood supply and, if left untreated, will begin to die.

A cardiac arrest is more of a malfunction in the “heart’s electric system" or a sudden change in its circulation. Sudden cardiac arrest occurs when a person’s heart stops pumping blood. This results in them not being able to breathe normally.

Now that you know about the difference between these two, it is time to know what you can do in both situations:

What To Do When Having A Heart Attack

There might be some time before the symptoms of a heart attack are realised. The most common of these include chest pain, fatigue, weakness, nausea, and difficulty breathing. The first and foremost thing you should do if you think you or someone close to you is having a heart attack is to call an emergency service number. Unless allergic or unadvised, you can chew and swallow a tablet of Aspirin. In case, you or someone you know is prescribed Nitroglycerin, you can take it if you suspect having a heart attack. Never consume it or give it to someone if you are not prescribed the drug.

What To Do When Having A Sudden Cardiac Arrest

The symptoms of a sudden cardiac arrest occur moments before the person losses consciousness and collapses. The other symptoms of this include the person not breathing and not being able to find their pulse. Just as you should do during a heart attack, it is important to call emergency services. While waiting for the emergency personnel to arrive, it is best to start proper CPR or Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation. Never perform one if you are not trained in giving one. Another step you should take immediately is to use an AED or Automated External Defibrillator.

Remember that every minute counts during these medical emergencies. While your first step should always be to call the emergency services if you can, make sure to help the person in need.

