Is It Advisable To Wash One's Hair Every Day? Experts Answer

Is it okay to wash your hair every day? We all wonder about this age-old question all the time. Some people can go without washing their hair for a week and some can’t even think about not washing their hair daily. So, who’s right? We decipher by talking to two experts.

Dr. Abhishek Pilani, MD Dermatologist, says, “If your hair is normal in texture and quality, you can get away with washing it every few days rather than every day. The only exceptions to this rule are people with extremely fine hair that attracts a lot of dust and grime, people who work out frequently and thus produce a lot of sweat, people who live in particularly humid climates, and people whose jobs require them to be on the move and thus be exposed to a lot of dirt and pollution.”

There are few questions in skincare that elicit more debate than “How frequently should I use a shampoo?”.

Dr Agni Kumar Bose, Dermatologist, Venereologist and Dermatosurgeon, explains the question by quoting a study.

“The opinions are very polarised on this topic; in a 3-month period, 2 articles were published in the New York Times − one suggesting hair is washed too frequently and the other suggesting the exact opposite. This is because there is very little objective scientific data to confirm or refute these claims. It was as recently as 2021, that a scientific study (Punyani et al) was done to see the impact of hair wash frequency - from 1/week to daily (they included the entire spectrum).”

What they found is -

With increased wash frequency - there was less flaking, itching and dryness The growth of the dandruff-causing fungus - Malassezia also decreased with increased washing The hair had a better protective cuticular barrier due to reduced oxidative stress from sebum accumulation Subjectively with the colloquial term - “bad hair days” - 2 or less washes/week resulted in less than 3 “great hair days” whereas daily washing led to over 5 “great hair days”

“In short, the earlier beliefs that hair is damaged due to excess shampooing have been scientifically refuted. Yes, go for a product that is a mild cleanser and suits your skin, that’s all. One can safely wash their hair as often as one likes. The scientific evidence is in your favour. Go for your shower now,” adds Bose.

Best hair care that should be followed on an everyday basis

Using a wide-tooth comb and never combing wet hair are two of the most important daily hair care rules. Don’t use your hair drier too often; it can dry out your hair and make it brittle. “Rinse only your scalp with shampoo. If the ends aren’t noticeably unclean, they should be avoided. Always apply conditioner to the ends of your hair and not the scalp when conditioning. Don’t oil your hair more than once overnight, and don’t use too much oil. If your hair is thick, fine, curly, etc., use products designed for that specific texture,” signs off Pilani.

